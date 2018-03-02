2018 Ohio Excellence in Journalism - Best Radio Newscast

The WKSU Morning Edition newscasts from May 22 and Nov. 8, 2017, are excellent representation of the fine work produced by WKSU News on a daily basis. Host and producer Amanda Rabinowitz deftly moves between topics, giving the same attention to stories on sports, politics, business and of community interest.

Working with strict time limitations, she includes a news brief on a food truck festival from reporter Kabir Bhatia, as well as reports on a stadium referendum in Cleveland and audio from Congressman Tim Ryan on a bill he’s sponsoring that supports teacher wellness. She also mixes in response from LeBron James following a disappointing playoff loss.

The second newscast focuses on election results, including an announcement from Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan in praise of the passing of a city income tax increase. There are also reports on the failure of the Drug Price Relief Act (following extensive advertising campaigns on both sides) and an unpresented win for incumbent Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

Rabinowitz is skilled at building newscasts for a listening audience that stretches from Cleveland to Akron and Canton. She knows that WKSU listeners care about politics and their communities and that people in NE Ohio are more sports-mad than many public radio fans. Her newscasts inform and enlighten listeners as they head out for their workdays.