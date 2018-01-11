2017 APME Awards: Newscast-Jeff St. Clair

As host/producer of evening news on WKSU, Jeff St. Clair is responsible for bringing Northeast Ohio a variety of news reflecting events taking place during the day. In this representative newscast, St. Clair seamlessly moves between a complex political story, a field report from arts reporter Mark Arehart and an update on regulations surrounding fantasy sports. St. Clair produces his newscasts each day to air within WKSU broadcasts of NPR’s ‘All Things Considered.’ He must present the mix of information and prepared reports created by the WKSU news staff in a newscast that is coherent and effective.

WKSU's entry for best newscast from Jeff St. Clair.