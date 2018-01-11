© 2020 WKSU
Honors

2017 APME Awards: Newscast-Jeff St. Clair

WKSU | By wksu
Published January 11, 2018 at 8:26 AM EST

As host/producer of evening news on WKSU, Jeff St. Clair is responsible for bringing Northeast Ohio a variety of news reflecting events taking place during the day. In this representative newscast, St. Clair seamlessly moves between a complex political story, a field report from arts reporter Mark Arehart and an update on regulations surrounding fantasy sports. St. Clair produces his newscasts each day to air within WKSU broadcasts of NPR’s ‘All Things Considered.’ He must present the mix of information and prepared reports created by the WKSU news staff in a newscast that is coherent and effective.

Tags

Honors2017 APME Awards