2017 APME Awards: Newscast-Amanda Rabinowitz

In a post-election newscast, WKSU ‘Morning Edition’ host/producer Amanda Rabinowitz presents a range of election results – including information and updates on two ballot initiatives that had been the focus of long-running ad campaigns and a spot covering plans to use an Akron tax increase. Other stories during the newscast announce Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s reelection, a battle to break an opioid supply chain, and an effort to shore up the Cuyahoga River’s “Irish Town Bend.” Rabinowitz prepares newscasts early each day to air during WKSU broadcasts of NPR’s ‘Morning Edition.’

WKSU's entry for best newscast.