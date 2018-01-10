2017 APME Awards: Best Reporter - M.L. Schultze

If there’s one thing M.L. Schultze loves, it’s sharing the stories of Northeast Ohio – with local listeners and the world beyond. Her submitted composite begins with news from Lordstown as the GM factory sees the loss of a shift, and 1,200 jobs. Schultze’s coverage of immigrant issues included her ongoing focus on the Bhutanese/Napali community in Akron and a mother living with deportation fears.

Schultze made important contributions to WKSU’s ongoing reporting on the Opioid crisis and the station’s year-end series on Gerrymandering in Ohio. When Ralph Regula died at 92, she used her deep knowledge of Canton and Stark County to create a personal profile of the long-time congressman. What connects Schultze’s reporting is her attention to detail and her respect of the people and communities she covers.

WKSU's entry for best reporter.