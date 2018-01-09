© 2020 WKSU
Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e980000Day after day, week after week, the headlines in Northeast Ohio and across much of the country contain news of tragic loss:  lives lost to opioids. It’s a problem that knows no bounds:  geography, race, gender, level of education or income.The problem took on new urgency this summer as the powerful elephant sedative, Carfentanil, began hitting the streets.  First responders armed with their only weapon, the overdose antidote Naloxone, have struggled to keep up with what’s become an overwhelming problem. It’s an issue that’s straining public and social resources.  What has become clear is that business as usual is not going to fix the problem.WKSU news has been covering the unfolding crisis. Tuesdays during Morning Edition, the WKSU news team digs even deeper.  WKSU reporters will examine what’s led us here and what might be done to turn the tide.  Support for Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis comes from Wayne Savings Community Bank, Kent State University Office of Continuing and Distance Education, Hometown Grocery Delivery, Mercy Medical Center, AxessPointe Community Health Center, Community Support Services, Inc., Medina County District Library and Hudson Community First.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e980001

2017 APME Awards: Continuing Coverage

WKSU | By WKSU
Published January 9, 2018 at 11:26 AM EST

Day after day, week after week, the headlines in Northeast Ohio contain news of lives lost to opioids – both prescribed medication and illegal heroin. It’s a problem that knows no bounds: geography, race, gender, level of education or income. And, it’s an issue that has found an unfortunate home in Ohio – which has found itself at or near the top of lists of opioid overdoses and deaths.

WKSU journalists had been reporting on the opioid crisis for years as it began to emerge. In 2017, the station embarked on a multi-part series, which evolved into ongoing coverage, spurred by an explosion of deaths as the powerful elephant sedative Carfentanil found its way to the region. Reporters covered issues related to using the drug narcan to reverse overdoses, the strain on first responders, and community, judicial and healthcare response to this frightening new wave of addiction. 

WKSU's entry for best continuing coverage for 2017.

