2017 APME Awards: Best Anchor (Radio)

Amanda Rabinowitz has been a standout news host since she added the role to reporter duties. She is a listener favorite for her talent and reliability. Her daily duties include seamlessly working WKSU news stories and features into NPR's national 'Morning Edition' program - going live at 5 AM. Amanda is also responsible for newscasts and announcing breaking and developing local and regional news, weather and sports.

Amanda's work does not stop at the anchor chair - she also creates the weekly, feature-length Shuffle segment on local music and produces a Wednesday sports interview with Cleveland Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto. This audio represents the breadth of her work as WKSU's 'Morning Edition' host.

WKSU's entry for Best Anchor/News Host, Amanda Rabinowitz.