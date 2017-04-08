Every Wednesday morning, WKSU host Amanda Rabinowitz and Cleveland Plain Dealer sports writer Terry Pluto get together to talk sports. Their focus is on Northeast Ohio, from the pro to the college level. More than simply a host asking a sports columnist about a particular topic, Rabinowitz has a deep knowledge and love of sports, herself, which leads to a real give-and-take with Pluto. The two have worked together since 2009, and that rapport really shows in their weekly conversations.

Although the submitted segments from 2016 have the advantage of highlighting a year where the Cavs won a national championship (breaking a curse in the most dramatic fashion) and the Indians went to the World Series (with the help of surprise break-out star Jose Ramirez), Amanda and Terry’s conversations add depth to the weekly sports headlines – including a story on middle distance Olympian Clayton Murphy (an unexpected bronze medalist who picked up The University of Akron’s first Olympic medal of any color).

The View from Pluto - Ohio SPJ Awards Best Sports Reporting Terry Pluto talks about Jose Ramirez's breakout season Listen • 4:26