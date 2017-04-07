WKSU journalist Kabir Bhatia is WKSU’s go-to feature reporter. The Hudson native is familiar with the entire Northeast Ohio, where he covers a variety of cinema, music, sports and human interest topics. Bhatia is also part of the general reporting team that brought listeners stories from the 2016 RNC and the election that followed. He is adept at long- and short-form news, along with one-on-one interviews.



The submitted reports include a screening of the Cleveland sports-based documentary at the Cleveland International Film Festival; details on an environmentally prescribed controlled burn in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park; and background on a plan to remove the pedestrian mall from downtown Cuyahoga Falls in hopes of bringing back retail activity.





Kabir Bhatia - Ohio SPJ Awards Best Feature Reporting Controlled burn Listen • 3:42