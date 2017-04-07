Four years after Continental and United announced a merger, United shut down its hub at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. This loss of direct access to many destinations was the latest blow to air travel in the region. WKSU News’ multi-part series examined the ramifications of the loss of the Continental/United hub - positive and negative. Stories included a history of the hub system, how Cleveland Hopkins was altered by the loss, Akron-Canton Airport's changing regional role and a look into the future.

Grounded: The De-hubbing of the Region's Airports - Ohio SPJ Best Consumer Reporting Akron-Canton Airport Is Moving Out of the Shadow of the Hub Listen • 4:45