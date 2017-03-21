2017 Ohio SPJ - Best Newsroom

The members of WKSU News are tasked with covering events in a 22-county area that reaches nearly a quarter of Ohio. From long-form features to breaking and general news, the reporting staff is adapt at all types of radio journalism, giving listeners the benefit of each member’s years of experience and deep knowledge of the region. From the station’s broadcast center in Kent to bureaus in Cleveland, Akron and Canton, WKSU added context to stories big and small in 2016.

This past year was very busy in Northeast Ohio, and WKSU news team was on top of the events that mattered to our audience: from the swearing in of Dan Horrigan as Akron's first new mayor in nearly 30 years, to the highs and lows of a national presidential campaign, the Republican National Convention in Cleveland and the end of "The Curse" in Cleveland with the NBA championship for LeBron James and the Cavaliers, not to mention a near miss in the World Series for the Cleveland Indians. WKSU's reporters were on these stories and so much more, running the gamut from hard news to arts and culture reporting, providing thorough and in-depth coverage for our listeners.