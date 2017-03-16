Exploradio is WKSU’s regular look into science and innovation in Northeast Ohio. As part of this ongoing feature, host Jeff St. Clair regular looks at medical research and bio-innovation, a big part of Northeast Ohio’s economy. The series uses St. Clair’s combined skills in storytelling and scientific research to connect with listeners and make often complicated subject matter accessible and understandable.

In the submitted features, St. Clair takes a look at the positive health benefits of mindfulness; the attempts to get treatments using gene therapy and DNA as medicine back on track; and alternative and somewhat controversial methods for treating depression, including shock therapy and the party drug ketamine.

Exploradio: Medical/Health - Ohio SPJ Awards Best Medical/Health Reporting Exploradio explores the science and business of gene therapy. Listen • 4:59