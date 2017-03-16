2017 Ohio SPJ - Best Anchor

Amanda Rabinowitz is WKSU's local host for NPR's Morning Edition. As host, Amanda provides a real connection for the station's audience throughout Northeast Ohio to the news of the day from around the world to across the region. She also acts as her own producer, making her a mighty team of one. This entry provides a taste of all that she does and does so well. Every day from 5am until 9am, she writes, assembles and edits and delivers local newscasts three times an hour.

Every Wednesday, she chats on air with Terry Pluto, sports writer for the Cleveland Plain Dealer, about the world of sports in Northeast Ohio in a way that's interesting, accessible and entertaining whether you're a sports junkie or have not even a passing interest in sports. The mornings are filled with longer stories from WKSU's news team (as well as herself), and both live and recorded interviews, which she conducts.