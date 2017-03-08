2017 Ohio Excellence in Journalism - Best Radio Newscast

WKSU's entry for best newscast, from morning host Amanda Rabinowitz. This newscast is from March 14, 2016 and represents a very interesting snapshot in time, at the height of the primary season, on the eve of the Ohio Primary and Ohio Governor John Kasich's best chance to win a primary and stop the momentum of eventual Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Amanda Rabinowitz has been WKSU's local host for Morning Edition since 2007, providing listeners with a trusted, informed and friendly connection with the new that affects them from around the world to around the corner.