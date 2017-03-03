© 2020 WKSU
Honors

2017 Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards - Election Coverage

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published March 3, 2017 at 5:08 PM EST

During 2016, M.L. Schultze was WKSU's lead reporter for coverage of the presidential campaign. The big challenge for journalists in this presidential year was making sure that the reporting was not top-down but ground-up. In other words, Schultze wanted to ensure that our political reporting was focused on the concerns of the voters, not the agendas of the politicians.

The four stories included in this entry look at the elections through the perspective of an immigrant voting in his first U.S. election, a visit by the Vice President, the disconnect between union leadership in Northeast Ohio and the rank and file, and an attempt in Akron to restore the joy in voting. The stories demonstrate what characterized Schultze's reporting throughout the year: great reporting with an eye for detail, skilled writing, interest in the subject and excellent production.

 

HonorsOhio Excellence in Journalism Awards
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
