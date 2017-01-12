APME 2016 - Best Newscast - Jeff St. Clair

WKSU's entry for best newscast from anchor: Jeff St. Clair. With just days to go before the 2016 Presidential election, this newscast can be seen as a harbinger of what's to come, including not just the latest polling but also stories indicating that direction the race was heading. It also illustrates how, even in the closing days of the campaign, there is news beyond politics that deserves and gets its due in daily newscasts.

Since 2014, Jeff St. Clair has been WKSU's host for NPR's All Things Considered, connecting the audience with the news and information that makes a difference to people in Northeast Ohio.