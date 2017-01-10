APME 2016 - Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event

Covering the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland was about more than simply focusing on what was going on at night inside the “Q,” the arena where the convention was taking place. The Convention was a major "get" for Cleveland, a chance to show off the city (and how much it's changed from a symbol of Rustbelt America), to the country and the world.

With our network partner, NPR, focusing on the show going on inside the arena, it was an opportunity for WKSU to showcase everything else in Northeast Ohio that was involved with putting on the convention: the preparations, the politicking, and the protests that went on throughout the day and the week in the city and much of Northeast Ohio. Reporting continued after the balloon drop, examining the long-term effects on Cleveland from hosting this major event.