APME 2016 - Continuing Coverage

Scott Scarborough's stint as president of The University of Akron was a relatively brief one. Arriving in 2014, he faced having to close a 60 million dollar deficit. There was controversy over a rumored name change for the university and an actual rebranding which did not sit well with the faculty, the students or the community. His actions repeatedly angered and alienated the students, faculty and staff culminating in his resignation in the middle of 2016.

WKSU News provided thorough and comprehensive coverage of the turmoil of the Scarborough administration as well as the school's efforts to find some stability following the failed president’s resignation.