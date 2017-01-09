APME 2016 - Best Sportscast: Amanda Rabinowitz and Terry Pluto

Every Wednesday morning, WKSU host Amanda Rabinowitz and Cleveland Plain Dealer sports writer Terry Pluto get together to talk sports. Their focus is on Northeast Ohio, from the pro to the college level. More than simply a host asking a sports columnist about a particular topic, Rabinowitz has a deep knowledge and love of sports, herself, which leads to a real give-and-take with Pluto. The two have worked together since 2009, and that rapport really shows in their weekly conversations.

Although the submitted segments from 2016 have the advantage of highlighting a year where the Cavs won a national championship and the Indians went to the World Series, Amanda and Terry’s conversations add depth to the weekly sports headlines – including noting the death of former Cavalier Nate Thurmond.