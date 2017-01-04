Vivian Goodman’s ‘Quick Bites’ is a regularly scheduled news feature focused on food in Cleveland, Akron and Northeast Ohio: growing it, manufacturing it, cooking it and eating it! Goodman’s relatable segments often find the unexpected story, letting listeners in on a delicious secret. For 2016, Goodman created 40 pieces before the veteran reporter/producer retired in October.

The subjects of ‘Quick Bites’ stories from classically trained chefs and eager farmers to brewers and bakers and ice sculpture makers. Goodman loves to shine the spotlight on the enthusiasm that food inspires in teachers and learners of all ages and celebrations that bring people to a communal table.

The representational segments submitted include a Lithuanian chef and his obsession with the simple pizza, an urban beekeeper, and a cheffy take on pest control and 17-year cicadas. Goodman’s curiosity, willingness to join in and clear love of food is communicated through her audio-storytelling. Her engaging ‘Quick Bites’ reports are audience favorites and provide the Northeast Ohio food community a deserved public voice.

2016 Beard Award Entry - Vivian Goodman's Quick Bites on WKSU Edible pest control Listen • 5:05