Jarrod Bowen, a leader in the 45th Regimental Ohio Volunteer Infantry, poses for a portrait during a rally for President Donald Trump at the Kamm Shopping Plaza, Cleveland, Ohio. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
Carter Eugene Adams
Government & Politics
Is Conflict Inevitable After a Contentious 2020 Election?
Carter Adams
,
Individuals on both sides of the political spectrum are preparing for the worst while there are others trying to ensure people stay safe.
Ohio Risk Level Map.jpg
Ohio Department of Health
Health & Science
Coronavirus in Tuscarawas County Has Health Officials Working 'Around the Clock'
Jay Shah
,
Former Vice President Joe Biden, now president-elect, leaves a campaign event last month in Wilmington, Del.
Government & Politics
Brown: Biden is Ready to Tackle Coronavirus, Other Challenges with Little Help from Current Administration
Sarah Taylor
,
  1. FirstEnergy Terminates Two More Executives As HB6 Repeal Languishes in Legislature
  2. As Corruption Investigation Continues, FirstEnergy Shows Reluctance to Disclose Information
  3. Hundreds Protest Election Results at Trump Rally in Cleveland
  4. Hospital Staffing Shortage Is Primary Concern for Ohio COVID-19 Fight
  5. The Browns Drive to Break Their Nearly 20-Year Playoff Drought
Fina_Exploradio-01.png
Exploradio Origins
Thursday Afternoons
Kent State University Elevations
Elevations
Listen Saturdays At 7AM
Exploradio
Workers labored through the night clearing debris from the Brent Spence Bridge.
  1. Bridge Linking Ohio and Kentucky to Remain Closed for Weeks, 'Perhaps More Than a Month'
  2. President Trump Speaks for First Time Since Biden Declared Winner of Presidential Election
  3. Cities And States Are Imposing New COVID-19 Restrictions. Experts Say It's Not Enough
  4. Fair Fight CEO: Voter Outreach Efforts Continue Ahead Of Georgia Senate Runoff
  5. The Pandemic Is Entering A Dangerous New Chapter. Here Are The Week's Big Takeaways
Allie Young, a Diné woman on the Navajo Nation in Arizona, is among a group of Native Americans as they ride on horseback to the polls on Election Day.
  1. How The Navajo Nation Helped Flip Arizona For Democrats
  2. With Biden Ahead, Georgia Begins Hand Recount Of Nearly 5 Million Ballots
  3. Philadelphia's Suburbs Helped Deliver Crucial Pennsylvania For Biden
  4. Coronavirus Found In Minks In Greece
  5. Trump's TikTok Sell-By Date Extended By 15 Days
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sits in his car before visiting the construction site of a future Tesla factory near Berlin on Sept. 3. Musk said on Twitter he has tested both positive and negative for the coronavirus.
  1. Elon Musk Tests Positive And Negative For Coronavirus, Awaiting Confirmation
  2. Timeline: How The President-Elect Becomes The President
  3. What To Know About Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict
  4. Morning Headlines: New Ohio COVID-19 Cases Top 7,000; Ohio Supreme Court: A Municipality Does Not Qualify as a ‘Victim’
  5. OPINION: To Solve The Pandemic, Biden Must Focus On Equity
