Individuals on both sides of the political spectrum are preparing for the worst while there are others trying to ensure people stay safe.
- FirstEnergy Terminates Two More Executives As HB6 Repeal Languishes in Legislature
- As Corruption Investigation Continues, FirstEnergy Shows Reluctance to Disclose Information
- Hundreds Protest Election Results at Trump Rally in Cleveland
- Hospital Staffing Shortage Is Primary Concern for Ohio COVID-19 Fight
- The Browns Drive to Break Their Nearly 20-Year Playoff Drought
"With my case, I want to underscore the importance of Nevadans to stay at home as much as they possibly can at this time," Sisolak said, as cases continue to rise throughout the state.
"I'm relieved they'll stay behind bars," Arbery's mother said. She had asked a judge to keep the pair in jail, saying "Ahmaud wasn't allowed to go home. Ahmaud wasn't even allowed the chance to live."
More than 500 new coronavirus cases are reported Friday—the most cases ever reported in a single day in the county, health officials say.
The city also plans to offer more coronavirus testing and expand contract tracing.
A county committee votes to build the facility outside of downtown.
The charges will hit electric bills Jan. 1, 2021.
The organization ignored decades of sex abuse allegations, but it could now pay the price. More than 60,000 men say they were abused as scouts, ahead of Monday's deadline to file a claim.
The Ohio Restaurant Association says its members are complying with mandates and that the spread of the virus isn't coming from these establishments.
She is leaving her senior vice president position at Major League Baseball to join the Miami team. Over all, Ng has three decades of baseball experience.
Opinions from elected state officials run the gamut from agreement to rejection.
Mayor says the city's fleet is in line with the future of the auto industry.
Supporters say the tunnel will reduce noise and hide cars for visitors to the prehistoric landmark. Opponents warn of possible damage to the site which archaeologists continue to study.
- Bridge Linking Ohio and Kentucky to Remain Closed for Weeks, 'Perhaps More Than a Month'
- President Trump Speaks for First Time Since Biden Declared Winner of Presidential Election
- Cities And States Are Imposing New COVID-19 Restrictions. Experts Say It's Not Enough
- Fair Fight CEO: Voter Outreach Efforts Continue Ahead Of Georgia Senate Runoff
- The Pandemic Is Entering A Dangerous New Chapter. Here Are The Week's Big Takeaways
- Elon Musk Tests Positive And Negative For Coronavirus, Awaiting Confirmation
- Timeline: How The President-Elect Becomes The President
- What To Know About Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict
- Morning Headlines: New Ohio COVID-19 Cases Top 7,000; Ohio Supreme Court: A Municipality Does Not Qualify as a ‘Victim’
- OPINION: To Solve The Pandemic, Biden Must Focus On Equity