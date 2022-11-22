Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office will investigate possible criminal charges against Akram Boutros

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley’s office is looking into possible criminal charges against the former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros.

In an email statement, his spokesperson said the prosecutor's office is in contact with the Ohio Ethics Commission to review if any laws were broken when Boutros paid himself $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses between 2018 and 2022.

The prosecutor's office would not give any further details on the investigation.

Boutros, through his attorney, is also threatening to take legal action against the MetroHealth board for firing him.

Boutros was fired late Monday night for taking the bonuses without approval from the board of trustees. He was scheduled to step down from the health system next month after a nearly decade-long turn at the helm, where he oversaw a $1 billion overhaul of the hospital's main campus.

In the statement, the board said it had not authorized Boutros' payments and had not agreed to allow him to pay himself based on metrics he set.

"We know of no organization permitting its CEO to self-evaluate and determine their entitlement to an additional bonus and at what amount, as Dr. Boutros has done," the board's statement said.

Boutros returned the money with interest last month. In a statement from his attorney, Boutros said he was fired as retaliation for blowing the whistle on the way the board hired its new CEO.

"[Boutros] uncovered that the Board members were participating in serial deliberation outside of public meetings and that the Chair signed agreements and authorized payments without Board approval," Boutros' attorney, Jason Bristol, said in a statement.

Bristol said Boutros will be taking legal action against the board.