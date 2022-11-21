MetroHealth System fires CEO Dr. Akram Boutros for improper bonuses

The MetroHealth System board of trustees fired longtime CEO Dr. Akram Boutros Monday night, alleging that he improperly authorized nearly $2 million in bonus payments to himself without the board’s knowledge.

According to a statement from Vanessa Whiting, chair of the MetroHealth System board, Boutros “by his own admission, established specific metrics, conducted self-assessments of his performance under those metrics, and authorized payment to himself of more than $1,900,000 in supplemental bonuses based on those self-evaluations between 2018 and 2022.”

Boutros took the helm in 2013 and is widely viewed as a leader not only in healthcare, but in the community. He has overseen a transformation of the hospital system's main campus on W. 25th Street in Cleveland, including the opening of a signature new building, the Glick Center, this month.

Only the board is authorized to approve compensation for the CEO, including bonuses. The board voted to terminate Boutros for cause effective immediately.

“We have taken these actions mindfully and deliberately but with sadness and disappointment. We all recognize the wonderful things Dr. Boutros has done for our hospital and for the community,” the statement reads. “However, we know of no organization permitting its CEO to self-evaluate and determine their entitlement to an additional bonus and at what amount, as Dr. Boutros has done.”

Boutros failed to report the bonused to the board and to a compensation consultant hired to annually review his compensation.

Whiting said in the statement that the board initiated an investigation, led by the law firm Tucker Ellis, after issues arose as it prepared for its CEO transition. The board hired Dr. Airica Steed in September to succeed Boutros, who announced last year he would retire at the end of 2022.

On Oct. 31, Whiting said, Boutros repaid the hospital system the amount of the bonuses, plus interest, totaling $2.1 million. He told the board Monday he had self reported his actions to the Ohio Ethics Commission.

Dr. Nabil Chehade will serve and interim CEO until the new Steed, most recently executive vice president and chief operating officer of Sinai Chicago Health System and President of Mount Sinai and Sinai Children’s Hospital, takes over at MetroHealth on Dec. 5.