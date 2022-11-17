© 2022 WKSU
Health

Cleveland reports first death associated with monkeypox

WKSU | By Taylor Wizner
Published November 17, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles, left, and spherical immature particles, right.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
/
CDC via AP
The city of Cleveland announced Thursday that a man had died after suffering from the infection.

The city of Cleveland has reported its first death associated with monkeypox.

The man who died also suffered from other health conditions in addition to monkeypox and was hospitalized when he died, according to a media release from the city.

Ohio has seen 370 cases of monkeypox as of Thursday afternoon — about 40% of those in Cuyahoga County, the release said.

Monkeypox is spread by skin-to-skin contact with an infected person or through contact with contaminated linens.

Gay and bisexual men make up the most cases currently, but anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk, according to the city.

Monkeypox and flu vaccinations will be available at the Mean Bull nightclub in Cleveland Friday from noon to six p.m. and at the J. Glen Smith Health Center on Wednesday.

Go to clevelandhealth.org/monkeypox for more information on how to prevent the disease and vaccination clinics.

