Cleveland reports first death associated with monkeypox

The city of Cleveland has reported its first death associated with monkeypox.

The man who died also suffered from other health conditions in addition to monkeypox and was hospitalized when he died, according to a media release from the city.

Ohio has seen 370 cases of monkeypox as of Thursday afternoon — about 40% of those in Cuyahoga County, the release said.

Monkeypox is spread by skin-to-skin contact with an infected person or through contact with contaminated linens.

Gay and bisexual men make up the most cases currently, but anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk, according to the city.

Monkeypox and flu vaccinations will be available at the Mean Bull nightclub in Cleveland Friday from noon to six p.m. and at the J. Glen Smith Health Center on Wednesday.

Go to clevelandhealth.org/monkeypox for more information on how to prevent the disease and vaccination clinics.