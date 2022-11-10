Shorter days can cause seasonal affective disorder. Here’s what you can do to counteract it:

Late fall in Northeast Ohio means darker skies and colder weather. For many people, that can be a downer. But if people notice significant changes in their mood and behavior when the seasons change, they may be suffering from something called seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression “characterized by its recurrent seasonal pattern, with symptoms lasting about four to five months per year,” according to the National Institute on Mental Health. Most cases happen in the colder months, where symptoms occur in late fall and early winter and go away in the spring and summer.

Patti Napolitano, a Cleveland-based child and family therapist with Hope Behavioral Health, said she’s seen an increase in patients dealing with SAD over the last two weeks.

There is a difference between just not liking the cold and having a disorder.

People suffering from SAD may be unable to handle daily activities, Napolitano said. They likely feel down most of the day, almost every day and some may have low energy, sleep a long time but not feel rested or withdraw from social activities, she said.

If one is suffering with SAD "things that I used to really enjoy doing, I don’t even want to do," she said. "Or I know it might make me feel better, but I can’t work up the motivation to get it done."

Sufferers can also be fatigued.

"Not just generally tired, but fatigue like my body feels so heavy it’s hard for me to stand up or move," Napolitano said.

The disorder can affect anyone who lives in colder climates in the Northeast or the Midwest, Napolitano said. But she’s noticed it impacts populations more prone to mental health issues because of adverse childhood experiences, including trauma, poverty or racism.

The condition is tied to sunlight. Bright light helps stimulate the body’s production of melatonin, which helps people naturally fall asleep, Napolitano said. When people don’t get that needed sleep, it takes a toll on their mental health.

“In Cleveland, we have that added gray that happens. I think we have like 40% sunny days from November through the end of March,” she said. “I have anecdotally seen over the last 22 years in the mental health profession a lot of increase of that hopeless depression.”

But there are ways of overcoming those feelings, including taking advantage of sunny hours — even when it’s cold.

“If we can get outside and get some exposure to sunlight, and we can make sure we’re getting melatonin and sleeping soundly, it’s going to decrease the severity of symptoms that we have,” she said.

Napolitano said if you're someone whose mood is affected by the changing light, she suggests trying to do things that boost energy.

"I like to have two cups of coffee a day. During daylight savings, I might have a third," she said. "It's normal to have less energy this time of year."

For some people, taking medication for depression during the winter is recommended, Napolitano said. For others, working through things with a mental health professional can help. People experiencing symptoms can also call the suicide hotline, which will direct them to local resources, Napolitano said.

When you call for help you're less likely to have to go through a symptom checklist on your own — when you might second guess yourself, she said.

"Your local mobile crisis hotline can answer questions... and really have those contextual conversations any time," she said.