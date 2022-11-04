MetroHealth Glick Center will open its doors to patients Saturday

MetroHealth's new 11-story hospital will open its doors to new and existing patients on Saturday.

Construction of the MetroHealth Glick Center, located on West 25th Street on Cleveland's West Side, was completed in October and the system dedicated the building last month with a community fall festival.

The new hospital will add 316 new patient rooms to MetroHealth.

The hospital is named for JoAnn and Bob Glick, who made a $42 million gift to MetroHealth. Bob Glick founded the retail chain Dots, which he sold after running it for 35 years, according to MetroHealth. JoAnn Glick is a former nurse.

The gift was the largest in the hospital's 183-year history.

The new main campus hospital is full of art. Designed to be a reflection of the diverse community it serves. Each of the building’s floors feature artwork at every turn, created mostly by local artists.

