ADAMHS Board will discuss funding St. Vincent psych ER at special meeting

The Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga County will hold a special meeting on Wednesday that will likely determine the fate of the psychiatric emergency department at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center.

The board is expected to agree to fund the psych emergency room at nearly $4.45 million for another year, according to meeting documents.

For decades, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center has been the only psych ER in Cleveland, providing crisis stabilization and 23-hour observation and assessment for about 3,000 people a year. Advocates and Cleveland EMS said it was a central place for people with mental health emergencies to go due to its specialized psychiatric staff, facilities and location in Cleveland's Central neighborhood.

St. Vincent announced Sept. 14 it would close its ER and move its psychiatric and detox services to outpatient by Nov. 15. At the time, it wasn't clear if the hospital planned to keep running the psych ER.

The ADAMHS Board said St. Vincent reports it has begun to renew its certification with the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, which will allow the board to move forward with funding to keep psych ER services in place.

The meeting will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the board offices on the 6th floor of 2012 West 25th St. in Cleveland.

