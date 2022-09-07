Cleveland Clinic to open new health center in Middleburg Heights

The Cleveland Clinic announced Wednesday that it will open a new medical outpatient center on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights next year.

The Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center will provide specialty and primary care, along with imaging services, a lab and a drive-thru pharmacy, according to a Clinic press release.

“Contributing to the health of our communities is among the most important things we do,” said Dr. Donald A. Malone Jr., president of Ohio Hospitals and Family Health Centers at Cleveland Clinic. “By engaging with partners who share our commitment to health and wellbeing, we can create a healthier community for everyone.”

The new health center will be located at 17840 Bagley Road in the former K-Mart store, Clinic officials said. The currently vacant, 93,000-square-foot space will be renovated to accommodate the health center.

“This new Cleveland Clinic location will transform vacant space into a community asset and offer convenient healthcare access for more than 180,000 people living in Middleburg Heights and surrounding communities," said Spencer Pisczak, president of Premier Development Partners, which is a partner in the project. "Premier and Cleveland Clinic worked extensively to optimize a space that was vacant for over three years.”

Middleburg Heights Mayor Matthew Castelli wrote that he sees a lot of good in the new development.

“We are excited to see the Middleburg Heights medical corridor expand with this project, and we welcome the significant investment and new professional jobs that this Cleveland Clinic facility will bring to our community,” Castelli wrote in the media release.

The new facility is expected to open in 2023.