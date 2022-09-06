Summit County offering drive-thru clinics for new COVID-19 boosters

Summit County Public Health (SCPH) will hold two drive-thru clinics to provide new COVID-19 booster shots. These newly authorized shots are reformulated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines and will target omicron variants currently circulating.

The clinics will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at 1867 W. Market St. in Akron from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are required to get the shots, according to a SCPH media release. No walk-ins will be accepted. To book an appointment, visit ww.scph.org/covid/vaccine or call 330-926-5795.

The new boosters are available for those ages 12 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Members of the public are eligible for the new boosters two or more months after their most recent booster or the completion of their primary vaccine series, the release said.

The Summit County drive-thru clinics will provide both the new Moderna and Pfizer shots.