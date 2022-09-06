Dayton's Women's Med staff could open clinic that provides abortion in Illinois

Women's Med Center runs some of the only clinics in the region that provide abortions. They are set to close their Dayton and Indianapolis locations next week because of laws that restrict abortions in both states.

If Women’s Med does close in Ohio and Indiana, a few staff members are planning to open a new clinic in one of the closest states where abortion is legal.

A representative, who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons, confirmed to WYSO that a Women's Med physician and manager are looking to open a new location in Eastern Illinois. The new location would be about three and a half hours away from Dayton.

Illinois clinics have seen increased demand since Roe vs. Wade was over turned in June because it's one of the only states in the midwest with comprehensive abortion protections .

The representative said the Women's Med employees already have a contract on a medical building in Illinois– the potential new location probably wouldn't open until January 2023.

Women's med said they currently have around 35 employees between their Dayton and Indianapolis locations. The clinic said if those locations close, they will pay employees for a month while they search for a new job. Other employees will retire.

Women’s Med has active lawsuits in both Indiana and Ohio to restore the legality of abortion and keep their clinics running.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

