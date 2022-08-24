Cleveland to host a monkeypox vaccine clinic Friday

The Cleveland Department of Public Health will host a monkeypox vaccination clinic on Friday, according to a media release.

The vaccines are free and no appointment or registration is required, the release said. It will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1313 East 26th Street in Cleveland.

The clinic Friday is the city's second. At a clinic Tuesday, the city vaccinated 75 people, according to the release.

Because the supply of vaccines is limited, individuals must meet certain criteria to be eligible for the vaccine. People must:



Be age 18 or older

Have had unprotected contact with the skin, lesions or bodily fluids from a person with monkeypox or have come in contact with contaminated materials like linens or clothing

Have attended an event or venue connected to a known monkeypox transmission

Have had or likely to have had prolonged intimate contact that would put them at higher risk of being exposed to monkeypox

Those who have already been diagnosed with monkeypox or have symptoms are not eligible for the vaccine because it does not provide benefits after the onset of symptoms, the release said.

Those who do get vaccinated should still avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with someone who has monkeypox, according to the health department. The fully vaccinated should also isolate at home.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health will set up more clinics as more vaccine becomes available, the release said.