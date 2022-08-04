Ohio State football coach Ryan Day donates $1 million to fund mental health research

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is continuing his efforts to raise awareness about the importance of mental health. At a press conference Wednesday, the Days announced they are donating $1 million dollars to the university's Wexner Medical Center. The money will fund The Nina and Ryan Day Resilience Fund, through the Department of Psychiatry.

“Ohio State has been very good to our family, and we feel that investing in the mental wellness of Buckeye nation is a tremendous privilege and the right thing to do. Nina and I know from our own experiences what a great difference mental healthcare can make in the life of someone who was hurting, “ said Coach Day.

OSU President Kristina Johnson credited Day for his proactive approach to mental health and wellness with his athletes.

"Coach Day started this momentum and resilience first with our student athletes. Mental health support is a key pillar of the circle of care [that] Coach Day maintains for student athletes in his program, “ she said.

His wife—who admitted her own struggle with anxiety—stressed the importance of good mental health.

“Like all families, we have shared great moments and successes while also experiencing heartache and struggle. We want our kids to understand that life is about enjoying the highs and managing the lows,” said Nina Day.

In 2019, the Days funded a program at Nationwide Children's Hospital offering programs for mental health wellness.

Coach Day lost his father to suicide when he was 8 years old.

