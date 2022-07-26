Cleveland Clinic ranked 1st in the nation for heart care, best hospital in Ohio

U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Hospitals rankings found the Cleveland Clinic to be the best in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery.

The report also ranked the hospital the best in Ohio and the fourth best in the nation.

This is the 24th year in a row the hospital has made the top five list, but the clinic actually fell in its ranking. In 2020 and 2021, the Cleveland Clinic was named the second best hospital in the country, after the Mayo Clinic.

Mayo Clinic in Minnesota still ranks as the best hospital in the country for 2022, while Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles ranks second and NYU Langone Hospitals in New York are third.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 U.S. hospitals for the 2022-23 Best Hospitals rankings.

“These rankings are a recognition of our caregivers’ compassion and expertise,” Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Dr. Tom Mihaljevic said in a press release. “While this has been a challenging time for all of healthcare, our commitment to delivering the best care possible has not changed. We continue to be dedicated to our goal to be the best place to receive care and best place to work in healthcare. Every day and with every patient, we strive to improve our high standards and outcomes.”

The clinic is the best in the country for heart care, according to the ranking. No other hospital in America has outranked Cleveland Clinic in heart care since 1995, clinic officials said.

“Although the past few years have presented challenges, we have remained committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care to our patients and to advancing cardiovascular medicine and surgery through our continued dedication to teamwork, leading edge research and ground breaking innovations," Dr. Lars Svensson, chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, said in a statement.

U.S. News and World Report determines the rankings by analyzing patient's outcomes, including survival and the quality of their care. Other data, such as the number of patients and the ratio of nurses to patients, are also considered.

That data is "less obviously related to quality, but ample research supports the connection," according to their website.

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center ranks second in Ohio and University Hospitals in Cleveland ranks third.

