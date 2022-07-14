© 2022 WKSU
Health & Science

Cleveland Clinic to offer contraception clinics as interest surges post Supreme Court decision on abortion

WKSU | By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published July 14, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT
Contraception
KaryB
/
Shutterstock
The U.S. Supreme Court Decision and subsequent 6-week abortion ban in Ohio have spurred interest in contraception, a Cleveland Clinic doctor said.

The Cleveland Clinic will offer weekly contraception clinics at seven locations across Northeast Ohio in an effort to increase access and remove barriers to contraception, the hospital system announced Thursday.

The hospital system has seen an increase in interest for birth control and emergency contraception after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, said Dr. Tristi Muir, the chair of the Obstetrics, Gynecology & Women's Health Institute at Cleveland Clinic. Abortion is now banned in Ohio after six weeks of pregnancy except in cases of life endangerment or severely compromised physical health.

"Reproductive healthcare decisions are best made between a patient and their healthcare provider," Muir said in a media release. "It is critical that women and men have immediate access to contraception. As we have seen an increase in the number of vasectomies across the country in the last month, we are working to increase immediate access for women by opening clinics on Saturdays focused on providing contraception."

Crowd gathered at Ohio Statehouse for an abortion rights rally on June 26, 2022
Government & Politics
Ohio’s six-week abortion ban sparks protests, politics and praise
Jo Ingles
Emotions ran the gamut this weekend as Ohioans reacted to the state’s new law that bans abortions for most people.

The contraception clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 216-444-6601.

Initial locations are:

  • Avon Pointe Medical Outpatient Center
  • Beachwood Family Health and Surgery Center
  • Brunswick Family Health Center
  • Lakewood Family Health Center
  • Main Campus
  • Stephanie Tubbs Jones Health Center
  • Willoughby Hills Family Health Center

