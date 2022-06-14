Preparing for monkeypox in Ohio. Here's what you need to know

After years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials have identified a probable monkeypox case in Ohio.

The two infectious diseases are being compared by some, but they are not in the same league when it comes to transmissibility, said Dr. Frank Esper, Cleveland Clinic pediatric infectious disease specialist.

"With coronavirus, one good cough in a well-enclosed room, you could spread that virus to several other people in that room," said Dr. Esper, "Whereas monkeypox really requires prolonged, close contact with someone who’s not just infected but actually showing symptoms of that infection.”

It is a slow-spreading disease, and there haven’t been any deaths, so Ohio is not on the brink of seeing another worldwide pandemic, Dr. Esper said.

“These types of global outbreaks may be something that we’re going to be recognizing because borders and travel have allowed germs to travel much more freely," Esper said.

It’s possible we may see more random outbreaks of diseases in regions where they aren’t typically seen, he said.

