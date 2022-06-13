COVID-19 picture improves across Northeast Ohio

COVID-19 levels have receded across Northeast Ohio in recent days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Community spread has declined to the medium level in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Trumbull and Mahoning counties, the CDC data show. The rest of Northeast Ohio counties are experiencing low levels.

Only two Ohio counties — Gallia and Lawrence both in the southern part of the state — have high levels of COVID-19 spread, according to the CDC.

When determining Community Levels, the CDC says it takes into account the number of new infections as well as the hospital admissions and the share of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

In late May, COVID-19 community levels reached the “high” category in Ashtabula, Lorain, Lucas and Wood counties.

The CDC recommends the following at the medium level: