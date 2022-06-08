© 2022 WKSU
Health & Science

Cleveland taps MetroHealth doctor to head city health department

WKSU | By Amanda Martinez Moreno
Published June 8, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT
Dr. David Margolius - cropped
MetroHealth
Dr. David Margolius was named Cleveland's new director of public health, according to a city media release.

Mayor Justin Bibb appointed on Wednesday Dr. David Margolius as Cleveland's new director of public health, according to a media release from the city.

Margolius is currently MetroHealth's division director of internal medicine.

“In addition to his medical expertise, Dr. Margolius also has a strong record of leadership and community service, and he cares deeply about addressing health disparities in our communities,” Bibb said in a media release.

The appointment fulfills plans laid out by Bibb in his first 100 days to reorient the public health department after former Mayor Frank Jackson restructured in September 2020.

Margolius is also an associate professor in the School of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University and faculty co-lead for the Medical Director Leadership Institute at Harvard Medical School’s Center for Primary Care.

Health & Science
Amanda Martinez Moreno
Amanda is working with the Ideastream health team this summer. She is a rising senior at Case Western Reserve University majoring in English and Biology and minoring in Social Justice. She is the 2022 Baker-Nord Summer Ethics Fellow with the Inamori International Center for Ethics and Excellence. Amanda is also a founding member of the Sigma Lambda Gamma associate chapter at CWRU, the first national multicultural sorority at the university.
