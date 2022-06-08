Cleveland taps MetroHealth doctor to head city health department

Mayor Justin Bibb appointed on Wednesday Dr. David Margolius as Cleveland's new director of public health, according to a media release from the city.

Margolius is currently MetroHealth's division director of internal medicine.

“In addition to his medical expertise, Dr. Margolius also has a strong record of leadership and community service, and he cares deeply about addressing health disparities in our communities,” Bibb said in a media release.

The appointment fulfills plans laid out by Bibb in his first 100 days to reorient the public health department after former Mayor Frank Jackson restructured in September 2020.

Margolius is also an associate professor in the School of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University and faculty co-lead for the Medical Director Leadership Institute at Harvard Medical School’s Center for Primary Care.

