University Hospitals Portage Medical Center receives $1 million to build new breast health center

University Hospitals Portage Medical Center has received $1 million in federal funding to establish a new breast health center, the hospital announced Tuesday.

The UH Portage Breast Health Center will provide improved, comprehensive breast care to patients in Portage and surrounding counties, according to a statement from UH.

The funding will be be used to upgrade equipment, the release said, including:



An additional 3-D mammography unit

Two ultrasound units for breast cancer diagnosis and treatment

Enhancements to technology and patient comfort for the current mammography unit

Surgical equipment for breast procedures

“The addition of comprehensive radiology, mammography, ultrasound and operating equipment will allow us to provide well-rounded care plans for our patients,” said Bill Benoit, president of UH Portage. “It will also help them feel comfortable coming to one location close to home, rather than having to leave the county, for all of their needs during what can be a very stressful time.”

The funding comes from the federal $1.5 trillion omnibus bill signed in March by President Biden, the release said.

The hospital has also received local donations in support of the UH Portage Breast Health Center.

Judy and Jim Fleming committed $187,000 toward the project, according to the release. Jim is a breast cancer survivor who volunteered at UH for 15 years. Judy is a retired UH nurse. Their pledge will go towards the purchase of a stereotactic machine that performs precise biopsies, the hospital said.