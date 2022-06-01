© 2022 WKSU
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Summit County moves to 'medium' COVID-19 risk; health officials suggest masking up again

WKSU | By Anna Huntsman
Published June 1, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT
Summit County COVID-19 medium risk level
Huntsman, Anna
/
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
COVID-19 cases are rising in Summit and surrounding Northeast Ohio counties, according to the CDC. This map shows that Summit, Portage and Medina counties are now at the 'medium' risk level, while Cuyahoga has increased to the high category.

COVID-19 cases are rising again in Northeast Ohio, and Summit County health officials are encouraging residents to consider wearing masks in public again.

Summit has moved to the CDC’s ‘medium’ COVID-19 risk level after remaining ‘low’ for several months, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials suggest residents wear a mask if they have COVID-19 symptoms, as well as on public transportation and in indoor settings where social distancing is not possible, according to a Wednesday news release.

Portage and Medina counties are also at the medium level; Cuyahoga, Ashtabula and Lorain counties are in the high category, according to the CDC. The majority of the state remains in the low level.

The risk levels are determined by the percentages of new COVID-19 cases, hospital bed usage and COVID-19 admissions in a county, according to the CDC.

Summit County is reporting 228.65 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the news release. Additionally, the current COVID-19 admissions rate is 7.6 per 100,000, and 4 percent of inpatient beds in the county are being used by COVID-19 patients.

In addition to masking up in some situations, health officials recommend staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters and staying home and getting tested if you feel sick.

Those who are at a high risk for severe illness, such as immunocompromised individuals, should wear a mask indoors and in public, health officials said in the release.

Summit County residents are also encouraged to call the health department’s COVID-19 call line at (330) 926-5795 if they have any questions. The call line is staffed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Check your county’s COVID-19 risk level here.

The CDC recommendations for areas that have medium levels are:

The CDC recommends the following precautions when COVID-19 reaches the high level:

