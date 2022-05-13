Cleveland Clinic announces plans to build million-square-foot neurological institute in Cleveland

The Cleveland Clinic announced Friday plans to build a new million-square-foot Neurological Institute and will expand the Cole Eye Institute building on its main campus, according to a media release.

“Our services have never been in greater demand,” clinic CEO and President Dr. Tom Mihaljevic said. “These projects reflect the needs of our organization and will ensure cutting-edge care for the next generation of patients. By building, partnering and innovating with technology, we are preparing current and future caregivers to deliver the best care.”

The clinic is investing $1.3 billion in capital projects, including the construction at the main campus, improvements at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, an expansion at Weston Hospital in Florida, and the construction of new hospitals in Mentor and London in the United Kingdom, the release said.

The clinic says the two projects on the main campus will add more than 2,000 indirect and 7,500 direct jobs.

The Neurological Institute building will be constructed between East 86th and East 90th streets. The existing surgery center at the corner of East 90th Street and Carnegie Avenue and its attached parking garage along will the former home of the Cleveland Play House will be demolished to make room for the neurological building.

The institute will provide inpatient and outpatient care as well as surgical services and research laboratories, the release said. Currently, neurological services are housed at different locations on the main campus, and the new facility will bring the caregivers and services together under one roof.

The epilepsy center will be named after Charles L. Shor whose foundation donated $10 million to the hospital system.

The Cole Eye expansion will add 150,000 square feet of operating and procedure rooms at the institute’s current location between East 110th and East 105th streets.

Jeffrey A. and Patricia O’Brien Cole donated $31 million to the expansion of the eye center. The Timken Foundation of Canton made an additional $10 million grant toward the project.

The announcement also revealed a possible future plan for the old Cleveland Play House building. Initially, the site will be used to store the equipment and vehicles used to build the new neurological building, according to the release.

“Potential long-term plans for the site include a new mixed-use neighborhood development project,” the clinic said.

The State of Ohio and JobsOhio recently invested $200 million and the Cleveland Clinic $300 million in the Cleveland Innovation District, a state-sponsored partnership between the city's three major health systems and two universities.

As part of that project, the clinic plans to add 400,000 square feet of research space dedicated “to accelerate discovery and position Northeast Ohio at the forefront of pathogen research and preparing for the next pandemic," officials said.

“Cleveland Clinic is committed to helping its communities thrive – through better health and economic opportunity,” said Bill Peacock, chief of operations. “Cleveland Clinic’s hiring, purchasing and capital projects make a meaningful, measurable and lasting impact on the wellbeing of our neighbors and our local economy.”

Construction of the expanded eye institute is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, the clinic said. The neurological institute construction will be complete by the end of the following year.

