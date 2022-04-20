Summit County to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Summit County Public Health will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Tuesday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held at 1867 W. Market St. in Akron, according to a health department media release.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available and shots can be had without an appointment, the release said.

The health department will provide second dose boosters of both Pfizer and Moderna for those 50 and older. Those with compromised immune systems can get either a second Pfizer booster (ages 12 and older) or a second Moderna booster (ages 18 or older).

Anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for their first dose and their booster can also get a second booster shot at the clinic.

The second-round boosters are available four or more months after the date of the first booster, the health department said.

Those with questions can call the Summit County Public Health COVID-19 call line at 330-926-5795 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

