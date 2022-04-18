© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Health & Science

Cleveland Clinic is allowing more visitors in Ohio and Florida

WKSU | By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published April 18, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT
cleveland_clinic_1.jpg
JEFF ST.CLAIR
/
WKSU
The Cleveland Clinic announced Monday that they would revise their visitation policy to allow more visitors at their Ohio and Florida locations, citing "steady" levels of COVID-19.

Starting Tuesday, the Cleveland Clinic will allow more visitors, including children, at both its Ohio and Florida medical facilities.

Hospital patients will be allowed two visitors at a time and children will be allowed to visit, the clinic announced Monday in a media release.

Patients were limited to two adult visitors per day, according to previous visitation guidelines.

The changes come because COVID-19 levels “remain steady,” allowing the hospital system to “safely allow more people to visit their loves ones,” the release said.

The new policy requires visitors to check-in when they arrive and check out before leaving, the release said.

Visitation hours remain 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and visitors must wear masks while inside Cleveland Clinic facilities, the release said. Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed must wait no less than 10 days from testing positive or being exposed before visiting.

The full visitation policy is available here.

Tags

Health & Science Cleveland ClinicCOVID19
Stephanie Czekalinski
Stephanie is the digital producer of Ideastream Public Media’s health team.
See stories by Stephanie Czekalinski