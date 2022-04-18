Cleveland Clinic is allowing more visitors in Ohio and Florida
Starting Tuesday, the Cleveland Clinic will allow more visitors, including children, at both its Ohio and Florida medical facilities.
Hospital patients will be allowed two visitors at a time and children will be allowed to visit, the clinic announced Monday in a media release.
Patients were limited to two adult visitors per day, according to previous visitation guidelines.
The changes come because COVID-19 levels “remain steady,” allowing the hospital system to “safely allow more people to visit their loves ones,” the release said.
The new policy requires visitors to check-in when they arrive and check out before leaving, the release said.
Visitation hours remain 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and visitors must wear masks while inside Cleveland Clinic facilities, the release said. Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed must wait no less than 10 days from testing positive or being exposed before visiting.
The full visitation policy is available here.