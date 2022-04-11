© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

The Akron and Cleveland Zoos try to protect their birds from the avian flu

WKSU | By Chris Abreu
Published April 11, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
Hum Penguins at the Akron Zoo
Akron Zoo
The Hum Penguins are among the birds at the Akron Zoo. No birds at the zoo have been infected with the avian flu to date, says animal care manager Joe Golgosky.

The Cleveland and Akron zoos have moved their birds indoors to protect them from the highly contagious avian flu.

The Akron Zoo says spring migration usually ends in June, and the zoo will keep checking case counts to decide when the birds can return to their outdoor habitats.

Joe Golgosky is an animal care manager at the Akron Zoo. He says the spread of the avian flu is increased while birds are migrating, and Ohio is at higher risk than other states.

Akron Zoo Animal Care Manager Joe Golgosky
Ohio is at higher risk for bird flu

“With spring migration starting to take place and a lot of birds moving through Ohio, we find ourself in two different migration paths. We have the Mississippi flyway and the Atlantic flyway, both of those flyways go right through Ohio,” Golgosky said.

He says no birds have been infected at the Akron Zoo, and most of the domesticated birds that died lived on farms.

Tags

Health & Science avian flubird fluAkron ZooCleveland Metroparks Zoo
Chris Abreu
Chris Abreu is a junior journalism major with a broadcast focus at Kent State with plans to graduate in May 2023. He spent his years at Kent State being heavily involved in TV2 with positions as a reporter, producer, anchor, and even News Director. He has professional reporting experience while working in Cleveland through News Lab, a reporting initiative at the university. Chris hopes to graduate and work in some form of production whether that be content creation through reporting or producing a podcast.
See stories by Chris Abreu
Related Content