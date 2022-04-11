The Akron and Cleveland Zoos try to protect their birds from the avian flu

The Cleveland and Akron zoos have moved their birds indoors to protect them from the highly contagious avian flu.

The Akron Zoo says spring migration usually ends in June, and the zoo will keep checking case counts to decide when the birds can return to their outdoor habitats.

Joe Golgosky is an animal care manager at the Akron Zoo. He says the spread of the avian flu is increased while birds are migrating, and Ohio is at higher risk than other states.

Akron Zoo Animal Care Manager Joe Golgosky Ohio is at higher risk for bird flu Listen • 0:15

“With spring migration starting to take place and a lot of birds moving through Ohio, we find ourself in two different migration paths. We have the Mississippi flyway and the Atlantic flyway, both of those flyways go right through Ohio,” Golgosky said.

He says no birds have been infected at the Akron Zoo, and most of the domesticated birds that died lived on farms.