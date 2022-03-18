How to track COVID-19 in Ohio now that the state stopped reporting daily cases

As Ohio moves into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, data about the virus's spread are no longer being released every day. This week, the state’s health department began reporting COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations on a weekly basis, as opposed to the daily updates it has made since March 2020.

The change comes as a more contagious variant is causing outbreaks worldwide and health officials are bracing for a possible surge in the U.S. in the coming weeks.

Individuals who want to keep a close eye on COVID-19 spread in their community may now wonder where they can access more timely data, or how to interpret the weekly results.

The state’s dashboard containing case counts and trends of hospitalizations and deaths is now updated every Thursday. According to data released March 17, Ohio reported 3,605 new cases over the past week – down from 5,607 in the previous week of March 4 through the 10th.

Ohio Department of Health / Ohio's COVID-19 data, as of March 17, 2022.

Hospitalizations and deaths are also declining, while ICU admissions have remained steady over the past three weeks.

Below, you can find several databases that keep track of COVID-19 data, with information on how that data is collected and reported and how to interpret it.

Ohio’s wastewater dashboard provides real-time monitoring of the virus

Since daily COVID-19 data releases went down the drain, it seems appropriate that Ohioans can turn to the sewer for a more real-time look at the prevalence of the virus. The virus’s genetic material can be observed in stool, so Ohio officials are able to monitor COVID-19 through wastewater.

Each week, 70 sites across the state collect wastewater samples and send them to labs for analysis. Researchers observe how many COVID gene copies are found in the sample and report the data to the state. However, the timeliness of the data varies; some sites have data available from March 14, while others are currently two weeks behind.

In the state’s dashboard below, click a wastewater site to see if the COVID gene copies are increasing, decreasing or staying the same compared to previous weeks. While some sites are seeing slight increases, none are recording levels even close to what was reported over the winter surge.

Health officials caution that different sewer sites should not be compared to each other, as there are factors that vary from place to place, such as water flow rates.

Johns Hopkins University's tracker provides county-level data

Johns Hopkins University tracks national COVID-19 data, but users can select their individual counties, and in some cases, cities, to see current trends and changes over time.

For example, the tracker breaks down Cuyahoga County’s data by daily case count and death averages. Right now, the county is seeing about 43 new cases reported per day – about 3.4 cases per 100,000 people, according to the website.

The tracker also provides a state overview based on 7-day averages. The 7-day average case count for Ohio as of March 17 is 549 cases per day.

Johns Hopkins University / This graph from Johns Hopkins shows the trends from the last 90 days in Ohio. Cases have steadily decreased since the end of January, but some people are keeping a close eye on the data amid COVID-19 outbreaks in Europe. The Johns Hopkins tracker may show more real-time data now that the Ohio Department of Health no longer releases daily case counts.

The CDC also tracks local spread of the virus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide county-based information about COVID “risk” levels, based on three indicators: new cases, hospitalizations, and hospital capacity.

All Northeast Ohio counties are designated as “low risk” currently, which means individuals do not have to wear a mask in indoor places, unless they choose to do so or are at a high risk of becoming severely ill.

CDC / This map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the majority of Ohio is at a "low risk" level for COVID-19, based on case numbers, hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

The CDC also has its own wastewater COVID-19 tracker, which shows a percentage of how the data has changed on a 15-day basis. Several sewersheds in Ohio have seen an increase during that time frame, according to the CDC’s website.

