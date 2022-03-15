© 2022 WKSU
Health & Science

CommQuest Services offers walk-in mental health screenings to reach more people in need

WKSU | By Chris Abreu
Published March 15, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
A photo of CommQuest outpatient clinic
CommQuest Services
CommQuest outpatient clinic is preparing to serve more clients who come in the same day for first-time evaluations.

A Stark County provider of mental health and substance abuse support services is trying to make it easier for people who are struggling to get help. Beginning this week, CommQuest Services will begin offering first-time assessments to walk-ins instead of scheduling appointments.

CommQuest Chief Clinical Officer Michele Herberling says many people miss the initial scheduled appointment.

CommQuest Chief Clinical Officer Michele Heberling: high cancellation rate for appointments

“We have always historically had a higher no-show cancellation rate for those initial appointments for folks, and the further out you schedule it, the less likely folks are to show up for that appointment,” Herberling said.

She says the goal is to reach as many people they can as quickly as possible. She says the organization is working to ensure its has enough counselors to meet the demand and are training its support staff to keep up with walk-in appointments.

