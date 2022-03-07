Northeast Ohio schools to expand health clinics after Gov. DeWine announces $25.9 million in funding

Hundreds of Ohio school districts – including some in Northeast Ohio – will receive millions of dollars to create or expand health care clinics inside schools, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday.

Thirteen school districts across Cleveland, Akron and Canton were awarded funds to provide a variety of health care services to students during the school day, DeWine’s office said in the release. Many of the schools are in urban or rural areas where students may struggle with health care access.

“Studies have shown that health and wellness are interconnected,” Gov. DeWine said in the release. “A student who is not healthy or who is chronically absent is not able to achieve their full potential. These partnerships between healthcare providers and schools supports the whole child and ensures that every child may realize their full potential.”

The Ohio Department of Health is awarding 15 contracts, totaling more than $25.9 million, to create 29 new school-based health centers and expand services in 107 existing clinics, according to the release.

Some of the expanded clinics will add vision, dental and other services, including behavioral health, the release said.

The goal of the health centers is to relieve some of the obstacles students face in accessing health care, such as not having a primary care provider or proper transportation to get there, according to the release.

They can also ease the burden of students having to miss school to go to the doctor – and parents missing work to take them, the release states.

MetroHealth was awarded more than $4.4 million for health clinics in the Cleveland Metropolitan and Cleveland Heights-University Heights school districts. Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services (NEON) will receive more than $586,000 for a clinic in Euclid City schools, according to the release.

Akron Children’s Hospital was awarded more than $3.39 million for health centers in Akron Public Schools as well as clinics in several Mahoning, Trumbull, Portage and Columbiana County school districts.

In Stark County, the Aultman Health Foundation received $1.9 million for clinics in five rural school districts in the greater Canton area.

The newly announced funding was made available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, as well as through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund, according to the release.

More details about the other schools and medical providers being awarded funds can be found in the chart below.