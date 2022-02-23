Roderick Harris to succeed retiring Cuyahoga County health Commissioner Terry Allan

Cuyahoga County's health department will soon have a new leader.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) appointed Roderick Harris to succeed Terry Allan as health commissioner, who is retiring after 33 years, including 18 in the commissioner role, according to a Wednesday news release.

Harris holds a doctorate in public health and is the current deputy director of the Allegheny County Health Department in Pittsburgh. He will take over the reins at CCBH on April 11.

Harris was born and raised in Cleveland.

“I’m excited to return to my hometown to take on the role that I have worked toward for my entire career,” Harris said in the statement. “CCBH is a nationally renowned health department and I’m looking forward to working with the staff and community stakeholders to build upon its outstanding legacy.”

Allan is retiring from the health board at the end of April, the release states.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve Cuyahoga County over the past three decades, working with our board, our extraordinary staff and a wide range of public health partners,” Allan said in the release. “With COVID-19 pandemic numbers finally dropping in our community, now is an ideal time to pass the torch to Dr. Harris to lead CCBH into the future.”

As health commissioner, Harris will be in charge of developing and executing “program, operations, and fiscal strategies” to ensure the agency aligns with regulatory policies and accreditation, according to a statement.

Harris has worked in public health for 25 years, according to the release. During his time in Pittsburgh, he led the health department’s gun violence prevention efforts and oversaw the Bureau of Community Health Promotion & Disease Prevention. He also led a federally funded project to address health disparities in African American communities, the release states.

Harris was identified by an eight-member search committee led by CCBH board president and local physician Dr. Gregory Hall alongside Waverly Partners, a national executive search firm, officials said in the release.

“We are very excited that Dr. Harris will take the responsibility of leading the Board of Health," Hall said in the release. "Our community and region are fortunate to have recruited someone with Dr. Harris’s extensive public health experience and we are confident he will lead CCBH forward."

Harris earned a doctorate in public health from the University of Pittsburgh’s Graduate School of Public Health, a Master’s in Public Health in Health Services Administration from Meharry Medical College, and a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health from Ohio University, according to the release.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

