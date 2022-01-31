175,000 free rapid COVID-19 tests available to 'underserved' areas in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health is making more no-charge COVID-19 rapid tests available for home delivery to households in traditionally underserved areas, the agency announced Friday.

The initial distribution will make 175,000 tests available to certain Ohio zip codes through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation’s Project Access COVID Tests.

To check if you live in an eligible zip code and place an order visit AccessCOVIDTests.org.

The test distribution comes at a time when consumers are struggling to find and afford at-home COVID-19 tests.

“As the rapid test shortage is felt across the nation, this partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation will increase access to tests for those at high risk and help reduce spread in our communities,” Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said in the news release.

Ohio is one of five states to receive tests through the Project Access.

“We need all-hands-on-deck to get more tests to more people, as soon as possible,” said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation. “At a time when too many people cannot access COVID-19 testing, we are proud to bring together partners from across society to empower Americans with the support and information they need to keep themselves safe and healthy.”

Zip code eligibility is based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state data, the media release said.

Copyright 2022 WCPN. To see more, visit WCPN.