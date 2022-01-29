Cleveland Clinic places hundreds of U.S. employees on unpaid leave for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Hundreds of Cleveland Clinic employees across the country have been place on unpaid leave for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cleveland Clinic employees had until Jan. 27 to get the Johnson & Johnson shot or the first round of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The hospital placed about 750 caregivers on an unpaid leave of absence for not complying with the mandate, according to a statement from the hospital.

Officials did not say how long those placed on leave would have to change their minds and get the shot before being officially fired.

There was compliance rate of 99% of their 65,000 U.S. employees, officials said, but they would not provide information on how many employees actually were vaccinated and how many asked for a religious exemption.

University Hospitals employees have until Feb. 14 to get the first dose.

MetroHealth established a vaccine mandate before the federal government. It fired 11 employees who wouldn't comply with the mandate.

Copyright 2022 WCPN. To see more, visit WCPN.