University Hospitals reinstates employee COVID-19 vaccination mandate following SCOTUS ruling

University Hospitals has reinstated its employee COVID-19 vaccination mandate after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the national health care worker mandate last week.

UH caregivers must receive their first vaccination by Feb. 14 and be fully vaccinated by March 15, according to a statement from the hospital system.

The requirement applies to all employees as well as student trainees, volunteers and independent contractors, the statement reads. Employees may request a medical or religious exemption.

“The overwhelming majority of [caregivers] are vaccinated and we are grateful to them all for their service during this challenging time,” officials said in the statement.

Over the weekend, Cleveland Clinic also reinstated its vaccination mandate following the Supreme Court ruling. All employees are required to receive their first dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the one-dose Johnson and Johnson shot by Jan. 27 and be fully vaccinated by Feb. 28, according to a statement.

Cleveland Clinic and UH had paused their employee vaccination requirements after a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on the federal rule in late November 2021.

MetroHealth instituted a mandate in October 2021, before the federal requirement was imposed, and said Nov. 1 that 94 percent of employees were vaccinated. The hospital system also suspended five employees for not complying.

The Supreme Court said the Biden administration’s mandate was justified by the spending clause of the Constitution, which allows the federal government to impose conditions when it provides funding for programs like Medicaid and Medicare.

The court struck down a separate federal vaccination mandate from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which had required all companies with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations and weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees.

Read the full UH statement below:

