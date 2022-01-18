Kent State expects Covid-19 testing supplies to reach capacity within the next few weeks

Tuesday is the first day of the Spring semester for Kent State University, and all students, faculty and staff are now required to have a COVID-19 vaccination.

For anyone with an approved exemption, the return to campus means weekly testing. The tests may be in high demand, but the university says they are available.

Melissa Zullo is the interim associate dean of the College of Public Health. She says the university has 1,500 rapid tests and 3,500 PCR tests coming in each week.

“We do expect, especially in the first couple weeks of the semester, to see a bigger demand for testing on campus, but probably trickling off after those first couple weeks when students, staff and faculty come back. So, I would expect us to be near our capacity,” Zullo said.

She says anyone who is symptomatic can get a test at the DeWeese Health Center. The university also has several walk-in locations on campus for required testing.

Asymptomatic testing locations include:

Eastway Lounge: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expanded morning hours are available Thursdays beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Cartwright Hall, second floor auditorium: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MACC 3rd Floor Loge: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expanded morning hours are available Thursdays beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Dunbar Hall Conference Room: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DeWeese Health Center Annex (medical trailer located in the DeWeese parking lot): 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Warren Student Recreation & Wellness Center: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be no testing at the Ice Arena during the 2022 spring semester.

For further details, click here.

